Ábalos dice que habrá un Gobierno con independientes y de “inspiración socialista”

El “número tres” del PSOE dio a entender que no habrá ningún miembro de Unidos Podemos, aunque puede que sí se cuente con personas muy cercanas al ámbito del partido morado.

José Luis Ábalos, en el Congreso este jueves. EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El secretario de Organización del PSOE, José Luis Ábalos, avanzó este sábado que Pedro Sánchez prepara un Gobierno de “inspiración socialista”, en el que contará con independientes.

El “número tres” del PSOE, en declaraciones a La Sexta, dio a entender que no habrá ningún miembro de Unidos Podemos, aunque puede que sí se cuente con personas muy cercanas al ámbito del partido morado.

Lo que sí aseguró es que no todo van a ser militantes del partido ni van a tener el carnet, “puede haber simpatizantes o personas vinculadas al proyecto socialista”, añadió, sin querer precisar nada más.

El dirigente socialista no quiso abundar más en la designación del Ejecutivo y, aunque dijo que ya conocía algunos nombres con los que contará el presidente del Gobierno en su Gabinete, indicó que Sánchez sigue trabajando en ello.

También apuntó que no se conocerá de inmediato la formación del Ejecutivo, que posiblemente no se designe hasta mediado de la próxima semana, de cara a celebrar el primer Consejo de Ministros el próximo viernes.

