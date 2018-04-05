La Junta Electoral Central ha multado con 1.000 euros al diario ABC por publicar una entrevista a la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante la jornada reflexión de las pasadas elecciones catalanas del 21D.
Fue el Partido Popular quien denunció ante la Junta Electoral la portada del ABC del día 20 de diciembre que recogía la entrevista a la candidata de Ciudadanos por considerar que el medio no publicó "una información objetiva que no entrañe propaganda electoral".
A pesar de las alegaciones presentadas por el diario, la Junta ha concluido que la entrevista de Arrimadas constituye "una voluntaria y consciente asunción del papel de correa de transmisión de un acto de campaña de una de las formaciones políticas contendientes en las pasadas elecciones autonómicas catalanas", vulnerando el artículo 53 de la LOREG.
ABC en sus argumentos de defensa equiparó la entrevista a las declaraciones de los líderes políticos tras la salida del colegio electoral. También lo comparó con las piezas que se publicaron durante la jornada electoral de 2004, influida por los atentados del 11-M.
La decisión de la Junta se basa en la vulneración del artículo 53 de La Ley Orgánica 5/1985, de 19 de Junio, que recoge que "no puede difundirse propaganda electoral ni realizarse acto alguno de campaña electoral una vez que ésta haya legalmente terminado". La norma señala que "la multa será de 300 a 3.000 euros si se trata de autoridades o funcionarios y de 100 a 1.000 si se realiza por particulares". En esta ocasión, se considera responsable al director del medio.
