El abogado alemán de Puigdemont recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional Federal si no es puesto en libertad inmediatamente

El abogado Wolfgang Schomburg, que representa al expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont en Alemania, ha anunciado que recurrirá al Tribunal Constitucional Federal si el Tribunal Superior del estado de Schleswig-Holstein no pone en libertad a su cliente de manera inmediata.
Así lo ha señalado en declaraciones al diario alemán Süddeutsche Zeitung el prestigioso abogado Wolfgang Schomburg, considerado un experto en derecho penal internacional y que, entre otros, ejerció en el Tribunal Penal Internacional para la ex Yugoslavia (TPIY) y el Tribunal Penal Internacional para Rwanda.
El letrado ha reclamado a la justicia alemana que verifique de manera "rápida" y "meticulosa" la orden europea de detención dictada por el juez del Tribunal Supremo Pablo Llarena contra Puigdemont ya que, según él, es "imprecisa" y "superficial", además de carecer de base legal.
En concreto, el prestigioso abogado ha defendido que la acusación de violencia contra Puigdemont es "insostenible" y la de corrupción, "aventurada".
Exhorto a Merkel
En esta línea, ha exhortado al Gobierno de Angela Merkel a aclarar de manera urgente que Alemania no concede la extradición por motivos políticos como, según él, implicaría el caso del expresidente catalán.
Dada la relevancia del caso, ha defendido que la autorización de la extradición depende directamente de la ministra de Justicia, Katarina Barley.
En el caso de que el Tribunal Superior de Schleswig-Holstein no acuerde directamente la puesta en libertad de Puigdemont, ha advertido, recurrirá ante el Tribunal Constitucional Federal con sede en Karlsruhe
