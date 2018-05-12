El letrado David Macías González ha decidido renunciar a la defensa del comisario jubilado Jose Villarejo por "razones de índole profesional". En un escrito, el abogado informa de su renuncia al Juzgado de Instrucción número 7 de Madrid, que investiga la denuncia contra Villarejo y los periodistas Eduardo Inda y Manuel Cerdán, de OkDiario, por un supuesto delito de injurias contra el exjefe de Asuntos Internos del cuerpo Marcelino Martin Blas y el inspector Rubén López.
Macías señala en el escrito que "a conciencia de no ocasionar ningún daño al cliente" el juzgado requiera a Villarejo para que designa otro abogado que le asista en este procedimiento. Por otra parte, la defensa del inspector Rubén López ha remitido un escrito al juez en el que "a los efectos de acreditar la connivencia" entre Villarejo, Inda y Cerdán "y la posible existencia de un grupo criminal conformado por los mismos", aporta los capítulos 4 y 5 del libro "El Rey ante el espejo", de Ana Romero.
Dichos capítulos "describen presuntas conductas ilícitas realizadas por dichos querellados de común acuerdo desde Ok Diario y dirigidas contra la Jefatura del Estado y el director del Centro Nacional de Inteligencia General Felix Sanz Roldán". Se trata, añade, de conductas "similares", a la que ha sufrido su cliente, "lo que ya fue denunciado en su momento por la acusación popular y que vendría además a poner de manifiesto que el periódico digital electrónico Ok Diario es un instrumento que utilizan dichos investigados para cometer delitos".
Villarejo permanece en prisión desde el 5 de noviembre por facilitar presuntamente la entrada a España de personas de nacionalidad guineana y de fondos procedentes de actividades vinculadas a la corrupción. Se le imputan los delitos de cohecho, blanqueo de capitales y pertenencia a organización criminal en el marco de la investigación que dirige el Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional.
