Abusos Sexuales Detenido un profesor por abusos sexuales a dos menores hace 20 años 

El arrestado está siendo investigado por abusos sexuales y retención ilegal a dos chicas menores de edad, de 16 y 17 años por entonces, cuando ambas iban a sus clases.

Imagen de archivo de una patrulla de la Policía Nacional. | EP

Un profesor de música ha pasado la noche en los calabozos de la comisaría del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía en Monforte de Lemos (Lugo) después de su detención, ayer por la tarde, tras haber sido denunciado por supuestos abusos sexuales a dos chicas menores de edad, hace unos veinte años, cuando ambas iban a sus clases.

Fuentes policiales han indicado que el hombre, que en la actualidad tiene unos 50 años, podría pasar hoy a disposición de un Juzgado de Monforte de Lemos. Según las mismas fuentes, los hechos denunciados ahora ocurrieron cuando las dos supuestas víctimas tenían 16 y 17 años.

El detenido está siendo investigado por los supuestos delitos de abusos sexuales y retención ilegal, dado que en la denuncia se ha hecho constar que el profesor supuestamente mantuvo relaciones sexuales con las menores en una casa que tenía en el municipio lucense de Quiroga.

