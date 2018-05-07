Público
Público

Accidente de tráfico El conductor de la moto fallecido este domingo en Madrid era escolta de Rajoy

El accidente tuvo lugar en torno a las 16 horas en la calle María de Molina. Un turismo intentó esquivar a otro y en esa maniobra impactó contra una moto, en la que viajaban el policía, de 30 años, y una mujer, de 32.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Accidente de tráfico en María de Molina/Emergencias Madrid

Accidente de tráfico en María de Molina/Emergencias Madrid

El conductor de la moto que falleció este domingo junto a una mujer en un accidente en la calle María de Molina, en Madrid, tras chocarse con un coche que estaba esquivando a otro, era un policía nacional destinado en Presidencia de Gobierno.

Lo ha adelantado el diario ABC que explica que el agente iba en la moto con su novia, de 32 años, y que también falleció casi en el acto tras el suceso.
Por su parte, la Policía Municipal de Madrid, en su cuenta de la red social Twitter, ha confirmado que el conductor de la moto era policía nacional y ha dado el pésame "para toda su familia". El agente se encarga de las labores de protección de Presidencia de Gobierno, escoltando al presidente, Mariano Rajoy.

El accidente tuvo lugar en torno a las 16 horas en la calle María de Molina, entre López de Hoyos y Serrano. Al parecer, pese a que la investigación permanece abierta, un turismo intentó esquivar a otro y en esa maniobra impacto contra una moto, en la que viajaban el policía, de 30 años, y una mujer, de 32.

Etiquetas