La Comisión de Reglamento de la Asamblea Parlamentaria del Consejo de Europa (APCE) aprobó hoy prohibir de por vida el acceso a cualquier sede de la organización al exsenador del PP Agustín Conde y a otros trece ex parlamentarios de la Cámara por vulnerar su código de conducta.
La comisión recuerda que el informe sobre las alegaciones de corrupción en la APCE concluyó el pasado enero que Conde "violó seriamente" tres artículos del código de conducta, relativos a los ponentes y a las comisiones de seguimiento. Además, Conde "no respondió" a la convocatoria de la Comisión de de Investigación para testificar sobre las alegaciones de corrupción presentadas.
El ex secretario de Estado de Defensa con Cospedal fue acusado de actuar en favor de Azerbaiyán, en 2015 y 2016, cuando acudió como observador a las elecciones parlamentarias y como ponente de la Comisión de Seguimiento. Entre las alegaciones recibidas, figuran la negativa de Conde a mantener encuentros con ONG críticas con el régimen azerí. La Comisión de Reglamento entiende que "hubo una violación menor de las reglas éticas" de la APCE por parte de Conde, que conlleva la penalización aplicada.
Han sufrido la misma penalización el popular italiano Luca Volonte, los liberales belgas Alain Destexhe y Stef Goris, el socialista polaco Tadeusz Iwinski, los populares alemanes Eduard Lintner y Karin Strenz y la conservadora noruega Karin Woldseth.
También conculcaron el Código de Conducta de la APCE el popular sueco Goran Lindblad, el finlandés de la Alianza de Izquierdas Jaakko Laakso, el nacionalista esloveno Zmago Jelincic Plemeniti y los azeríes Muslum Mammadov, Gultakin Hajibayli y Elkhan Suleymanov. Las sanciones, según sus conclusiones, son aplicables a partir de este miércoles y no pueden recurrirse. El único sospechoso absuelto ha sido el ex presidente del Grupo Socialista de la APCE, el suizo Stefan Gross.
La reunión de hoy constituyó la tercera audición de la Comisión de Reglamento. En la segunda, comparecieron el ex presidente de la APCE Pedro Agramunt (PP) y el ex presidente del Grupo liberal (Jordi Xuclà (PDeCAT).
Ambos fueron inhabilitados a 10 y 2 años, respectivamente, para ejercer mandatos de ponente o de observador de unas elecciones, de presidente o vicepresidente de una comisión o subcomisión, o de postular a la presidencia de la Asamblea.
