Aitor Esteban anuncia que el PNV apoyará la moción de censura contra Rajoy

Aitor Esteban ha anunciado que el PNV apoyará la moción de censura contra Rajoy. Lo ha hecho durante su intervención en el debate de la moción de censura. No sin antes dar un largo rodeo para explicar los pros y contras de apoyar o no la moción de censura. C

Con el apoyo de PNV Pedro Sánchez se asegura los votos necesarios para que prospere su iniciativa. Ya solo queda la duda de si Rajoy dimitirán antes.

Esteban ha incidido durante su discurso en la importancia de fomentar el diálogo en esta nueva etapa: "Su posición sobre las naciones vasca y catalana es importante. El camino es dialogar, reconocer que existe un problema nacional en algunos lugares de este Estado".

