Rueda de prensa en Ferraz Al PSOE "no le parece bien" que UGT y CCOO apoyaran la manifestación por los presos independentistas

El Partido Socialista insta a Puigdemont a hablar con Junqueras para forman un Govern viable política y jurídicamente

La Secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE Carmen Calvo, durante la rueda de prensa celebrada en la sede madrileña de Ferraz.(ZIPI | EFE)

La secretaria de Igualdad del PSOE, Carmen Calvo, manifestó este lunes su desacuerdo con la participación de UGT y CCOO en la manifestación celebrada este fin de semana en favor de los presos independentistas, que actualmente están en prisión preventiva.

Calvo, que precisó que el PSOE no es quién para decirle a los sindicatos qué tiene que hacer, sí manifestó su reproche y su desacuerdo por esta convocatoria, “porque en España funciona un Estado de Derecho impecable, y no hay en nuestro país presos políticos”, afirmó.

La dirigente socialista reiteró que desde el socialismo y desde la izquierda no ven ninguna bandera que defender de la causa independentista, y rechazó la defensa de las personas encarceladas en este procedimiento por otros presuntos delitos, no por su ideología. "Nadie está preso en este país por sus ideas políticas", sentenció.

Calvo también se refirió a las últimas palabras de Carles Puigdemont rechazando una nueva convocatoria electoral, e instó al ex presidente de la Generalitat a que hable urgentemente con Oriol Junqueras para evitarlo.

En este sentido, recordó que Junqueras ha pedido la constitución de un Gobierno viable, políticamente y jurídicamente, por lo que dijo que tienen muy fácil que Catalunya vuelva a la vía de la normalidad institucional.

Calvo indicó que urge "reconstruir" todo lo que "el independentismo ha desmantelado en Catalunya", y aprovechó la reflexión para volver a censurar a Ciudadanos su pasividad desde que ganó las elecciones, lo mismo que hizo Sánchez este fin de semana.

Para la responsable de Igualdad del PSOE, no es admisible que no se haya sabido nada de Ciudadanos desde que ganó los pasados comicios autonómicos. “¿Han hecho algo desde entonces más que estar debajo del PP en La Moncloa”, se preguntó.

