Albert Rivera ignora a Pedro Sánchez y mantendrá al PP en el gobierno de Madrid

El último intento de Pedro Sánchez para que la Comunidad de Madrid no siga en manos del Partido Popular, concluyó con la negativa clara del líder Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, a dar su apoyo al candidato socialista Ángel Gabilondo para dirigir el Gobierno de la región.

El secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, pidió en la mañana de miércoles una reunión con Rivera al objeto de intentar que cambiara de postura y que no continuara sosteniendo un Gobierno del PP en Madrid, aunque hubiera dimitido Cristina Cifuentes.

Rivera lo ninguneó durante varias horas, aduciendo que no sabía nada del mensaje, pero a medio tarde contestó finalmente al líder socialista que, tras la dimisión de Cristina Cifuentes “el escenario ha cambiado” al decaer la moción de censura y, por tanto, ya no hacía falta que hablaran. De hecho, no ha habido ninguna reunión, ni ninguna conversación telefónica entre ambos líderes.

Ciudadanos cree que, finalmente, ha conseguido su propósito con el relevo en la Comunidad de Madrid, y recuerda lo que ya consiguió en Murcia con otro caso de corrupción. Por ello, ahora lo prioritario para el partido naranja es que el PP designe un candidato “libre de corrupción y se mantenga la estabilidad de la legislatura hasta las elecciones de 2019”. Es decir, Ciudadanos dará su apoyo al candidato que presente el PP en la próxima investidura, y los populares mantendrán el Gobierno de Madrid.

Esta es la segunda reunión que declinan desde Ciudadanos con los socialistas. La primera fue cuando el PSOE-M pidió a Cs, PP y Podemos una reunión para explicar las bases de la moción de censura contra Cifuentes. La formación naranja fue la única que la rechazó.

Sánchez contentó inmediatamente vía Twitter, para mostrar su asombro por la respuesta de Rivera y arremetió contra Ciudadanos. Así, escribió Sánchez en su cuenta personal: “Me sorprende que Albert Rivera no haya tenido un minuto para hablar de la posibilidad de regenerar las instituciones de Madrid, Decida todo su esfuerzo a sostener en ellas a un PP corrompido hasta la médula”.

La postura de Rivera evidencia, además, las malas relaciones que mantiene en los últimos tiempos con los socialistas y el distanciamiento con Pedro Sánchez, a quien un día ofreció sus votos para ser investido presidente.

