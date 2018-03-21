Un alcalde alicantino deja su cargo tras haber cumplido su programa casi "al 100%"

El alcalde de San Isidro (Alicante), el socialista Damián Sabater, ha registrado este miércoles su renuncia al cargo tras considerar cumplido "prácticamente al cien por cien" el programa con el que se presentó a las últimas elecciones municipales.
Sabater deja la Alcaldía tras jubilarse como profesor de autoescuela, aunque mantendrá la Secretaría de Justicia, Derechos y Libertades en la ejecutiva comarcal del PSPV-PSOE.
"He visto que todo lo proyectado está prácticamente encauzado y mi programa cumplido prácticamente al cien por cien. Cumplo 65 años y creo que es idóneo que otro compañero siga adelante", ha dicho el regidor en declaraciones a Efe.
Entre los objetivos logrados ha destacado el compromiso de la Diputación de Alicante de invertir 140.000 euros en el parque municipal, la reactivación del Plan General de Ordenación Urbana (PGOU) o la inclusión del municipio en el Plan de Obras y Servicios de la institución provincial para arreglar el polígono de La Granadina, como ya se hizo con el de San Isidro.
Además, "hemos conseguido que se arregle el colegio público con una inversión próxima a los 800.000 euros, todo a cargo de la Generalitat Valenciana", ha manifestado.
Sabater entró en política en 2012 y, un año después, en septiembre de 2013, asumió la Alcaldía tras la renuncia del también socialista Fernando Morales, que dejó el cargo de alcalde para "dejar paso a gente nueva", según dijo entonces.
En 2015 encabezó la lista socialista a los comicios locales y obtuvo la mayoría absoluta, con seis ediles, frente a los dos del PP y el de Ciudadanos (C's).
Su sustituto se conocerá en unas 48 horas, cuando se celebre el pleno de renuncia, aunque todo apunta a que será el siguiente en la lista, Manuel Gil. La sesión de investidura tendrá lugar, si todo sigue su curso, el próximo sábado, 24 de marzo.
