El alcalde de Arroyomolinos, Carlos Ruipérez, está siendo trasladado al Hospital Clínico San Carlos en estado reservado tras haber sufrido, probablemente, un infarto, han informado fuentes próximas al dirigente municipal.
Un portavoz de Emergencias 112 Comunidad de Madrid ha informado que el servicio de emergencias ha recibido una llamada a las 11.16 horas alertando de que un varón de 56 años se encontraba en mal estado. Hasta el lugar ha acudido una UVI del SUMMA, que ha atendido al alcalde con un posible infarto y que le ha trasladado al Hospital Clínico en estado reservado.
Se da la circunstancia de que el alcalde, que se presentó en las elecciones por Ciudadanos, fue detenido el pasado martes en el marco de la operación 'Enredadera' sobre amaños en contratos de gestión policial, y posteriormente, quedó en libertad con cargos.
Tras lo ocurrido, desde Ciudadanos anunciaron su suspensión de militancia y le pidieron ayer que dimitiera porque si no, le expulsarían del partido. Sin embargo, el regidor sostuvo ayer que continuaría en el cargo "en tanto su situación procesal" no quedara "perfectamente definida".
Esta misma mañana, el portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, le ha pedido que reflexionara sobre lo ocurrido y que dimitiera. También ha recordado que el partido estaba tramitando su expulsión.
