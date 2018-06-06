El alcalde del PP en Antequera explota contra Aznar: "¿Por qué no te callas?"

El alcalde de la localidad malagueña de Antequera, Manuel Barón (PP), ha recuperado este miércoles la frase que el rey Juan Carlos I espetó en 2007 al entonces presidente de Venezuela, Hugo Chávez: "¿Por qué no te callas?". En esta ocasión, Barón la ha usado para criticar al expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar.
Barón ha asegurado este miércoles en una rueda de prensa que cuando escuchó a Aznar hablando sobre la reconstrucción del centro-derecha en España rememoró la "imagen" de la frase que don Juan Carlos I le dijo a Chávez, que es la misma que él le hubiera dicho al expresidente si llega a estar en el acto.
"Si vamos a tirar de hemeroteca y de historia y vamos a hablar de los que eran del PP y ahora están en la cárcel o están imputados, eran o ministros de Aznar o cargos que había puesto Aznar", ha argumentado.
El alcalde de esta localidad de más de 41.000 habitantes ha defendido al expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy, al que ha pedido que sea el PP el que lidere la regeneración de la vida política española, al ser el que más diputados tiene.
