El exministro de Asuntos Exteriores y Cooperación Alfonso Dastis será previsiblemente el próximo embajador de España en Italia, según ha adelantado el medio especializado The diplomat in Spain y confirman a Europa Press fuentes diplomáticas.
Josep Borrell ya avanzó la semana pasada que su intención era resolver en los próximos Consejos de Ministros la ubicación de los alrededor de 40 relevos pendientes al frente de distintas embajadas, incluida la asignación de nuevos destinos para la anterior cúpula del Ministerio. Así, ya se ha solicitado a Italia el plácet para el exministro.
Además, en medios diplomáticos se sitúa al exsecretario de Estado de Asuntos Exteriores, Ildefonso Castro, en la embajada española en Irlanda; al de Cooperación y para Iberoamérica y el Caribe, Fernando García Casas, en Brasil, y a la exsubsecretaria, Beatriz Larrotcha, en Bélgica. El que fuera jefe del departamento internacional del gabinete de Mariano Rajoy en Moncloa, Bernardo de Sicart, será embajador en Luxemburgo.
En cambio, aún no está claro el destino del exsecretario de Estado de Asuntos Europeos, Jorge Toledo. Nada más tomar posesión en el Ministerio, Borrell se reunió con todos los secretarios de Estado salientes para hablar con ellos del trabajo pendiente y para conocer sus preferencias de cara a su futuro.
Borrell ha confirmado también públicamente su intención de relevar al embajador en Washington, Pedro Morenés, y al representante ante la ONU en Nueva York, Jorge Moragas, un nombramiento que no requiere plácet y que recaerá en Agustín Santos, actual cónsul en Perpiñán (Francia), que ejerció como jefe de gabinete del ministro Miguel Ángel Moratinos, según avanzó el mismo medio. El relevo de Moragas tendrá lugar después de que el propio Borrell lidere esta misma semana en la ONU la delegación española que afrontará el examen voluntario del cumplimiento de los objetivos de la Agenda 2030.
