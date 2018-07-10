El ministro de Fomento, José Luis Ábalos, recibirá próximamente a las víctimas del accidente ferroviario del Alvia en Angrois (Santiago de Compostela), que este martes comparecen en la comisión de investigación abierta en el Congreso de los Diputados sobre el descarrilamiento del tren que causó 80 muertos y más de 140 heridos.
Fuentes de Fomento han informado a Efe de que el ministro recibirá a las asociaciones de víctimas de Angrois en el ministerio "en los próximos días", cuando está a punto de cumplirse cinco años del siniestro, ocurrido el 24 de julio de 2013.
La comisión de investigación del accidente del Alvia, constituida hace casi tres meses, acoge este martes las comparecencias de Jesús Domínguez La Rosa, presidente de la Plataforma Víctimas Alvia 04155, de Cristina Liras Llorente, vocal de la Plataforma, y de Concepción Díaz Andrés, vocal de la Asociación de Perjudicados por el Accidente.
Sus comparecencias irán seguidas, este miércoles, de Carmen Jiménez Berrocal, Directora de la Oficina de Atención a Víctimas de RENFE, así como Francisco José Garzón Amo, el maquinista del tren siniestrado, y Antonio Martín Marugán, el interventor del convoy.
La comisión se reunirá al menos una vez a la semana y contará con un total de 49 comparecencias para esclarecer las causas del accidente ferroviario de Santiago.
El tren Alvia que efectuaba el recorrido entre Madrid y Ferrol descarriló en una curva al aproximarse a la capital gallega a las 20:41 horas del 24 de julio de 2013 cuando circulaba a 179 kilómetros por hora, según las cajas negras de la locomotora, pese a que el límite establecido era de 80 kilómetros por hora.
El exceso de velocidad fue considerado como la principal causa del descarrilamiento, del que todavía está en fase de instrucción el proceso judicial para determinar los responsables de esa tragedia ferroviaria, una de las mayores de España.
El maquinista, que frenó solo unos segundos antes del descarrilamiento, es el principal encausado junto con el exdirector de seguridad en la circulación de Adif Andrés Cortabitarte.
