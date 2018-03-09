La vicesecretaria de estudios y programas del PP, Andrea Levy, se ha desmarcado este viernes de muchas de las declaraciones realizadas por sus compañeros de partido desmarcándose de la huelga del 8 de marzo. Levy ha reconocido el "gran triunfo" de la jornada reivindicativa del 8 de marzo. Haciendo suyas las reivindicaciones planteadas, la política ha asegurado "reconocerse en el feminismo".
"Lo de ayer no es una cuestión partidista ni de ideologías porque forma parte de los valores fundamentales de la democracia y debe ser una lucha general y global con distintos matices", ha indicado levy en una entrevista en Telecinco recogida por Europa Press.
La vicesecretaria ha admitido que "queda mucho por hacer" para llegar a la igualdad plena entre hombre y mujer y ha asegurado que al presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, "no le cuesta nada hacer reivindicaciones y ponerse en la delantera" para combatir la desigualdad en la vida personal y laboral de las mujeres.
En cuanto a las reticencias manifestadas por dirigentes del PP a la convocatoria de la huelga feminista, Levy ha asumido las reivindicaciones de la jornada feminista. "Hacemos nuestras las reivindicaciones porque son de justicia, aún queda camino por hacer por la igualdad y seguiremos trabajando". La dirigente del PP ha apelado, además, a la necesidad de que "las reivindicaciones se canalicen ahora en medidas concretas para luchar contra la desigualdad".
Asimismo, ha recordado que el partido dio libertad a las organizaciones territoriales para sumarse a las movilizaciones y ha mencionado a "compañeros de Andalucía, Aragón y País Vasco" que estuvieron presentes en las mismas. En cuanto a ella, ha explicado que durante la joranda asistió a "algunos actos con mujeres".
