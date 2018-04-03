Publicidad
El Ministerio del Interior ha destituido a la directora del Instituto de Seguridad Pública de Catalunya, Annabel Marcos, acusada de trasladar urnas ocultas en su coche para los centros de votación durante el referéndum del 1-O.
Así lo ha informado el Ministerio, que señala que ha tomado esta decisión en virtud de las facultades que le confiere la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.
