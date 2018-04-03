Público
Annabel Marcos El Gobierno despide a la directora del Instituto de Seguridad Pública de Catalunya acusada de trasladar urnas el 1-O

Interior afirma que ha tomado esta decisión en virtud de las facultades que le confiere la aplicación del artículo 155

Agentes de la policía nacional forman un cordón policial en el exterior del IES Tarragona durante el 1-O. EFE/Jaume Sellart

El Ministerio del Interior ha destituido a la directora del Instituto de Seguridad Pública de Catalunya, Annabel Marcos, acusada de trasladar urnas ocultas en su coche para los centros de votación durante el referéndum del 1-O.

Así lo ha informado el Ministerio, que señala que ha tomado esta decisión en virtud de las facultades que le confiere la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución.

