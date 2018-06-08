Público
Anticorrupción pide procesar a Camps por malversación y prevaricación en la Fórmula 1

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido que se procese únicamente al expresidente de la Generalitat en la pieza uno del llamado caso Valmor sobre las irregularidades cometidas en la organización del Gran Premio de la Fórmula 1 en València.

Francisco Camps saluda al magnate de la Fórmula 1 Bernie Ecclestone / EUROPA PRESS

La Fiscalía Anticorrupción ha pedido que se procese únicamente al expresidente de la Generalitat Francisco Camps en la pieza uno del llamado caso Valmor, que investiga las presuntas irregularidades cometidas en la organización del Gran Premio de la Fórmula 1 en València, por los presuntos delitos de prevaricación y malversación.

De este modo, el Ministerio Público pide el sobreseimiento con respecto a los otros investigados en esta pieza, la exconsellera de deporte Johnson, el expiloto de motos Jorge Gaspar, su mano derecha en lo relativo a la F1, Belén Reyero, así como del exresponsable de la Sociedad Proyectos Temáticos de la Comunitat Valenciana Nicolás Figueras.

La causa Valmor está dividida en tres piezas: esta primera, formada por la negociación previa llevada a cabo por Camps a favor de Valmor, la empresa de Jorge Martínez 'Aspar', y en beneficio del expiloto, también investigado; una segunda con los contratos celebrados por Circuito del Motor, empresa pública encargada de la organización del Gran Premio, y determinados proveedores que resultaban adjudicatarios por orden de Valmor y la tercera relacionada con la absorción de Valmor por parte de la empresa pública Circuito del Motor.

La primera incluye también el aval del Consell sobre la Fórmula 1 a través de un contrato firmado el 19 de julio de 2011 "por orden directa" de Camps tras un viaje a Londres realizado días antes. El expresident dimitió de su cargo el 20 de julio por la conocida como 'causa de los trajes' derivada del caso Gürtel.

Reyero, durante su declaración ante el juzgado que investiga esta causa, aseguró que todo el proyecto y las decisiones que se adoptaban sobre él venían dadas por Camps, tanto en la gestión de la prueba como en el hecho de que estuviera Valmor en su organización.

