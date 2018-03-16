El Gobierno ha acordado este viernes destituir al hasta ahora secretario de Difusión de la Generalitat Antoni Molons, tras su detención este jueves en el marco de la investigación sobre los gastos del Govern para la financiación de la campaña de publicidad del referéndum ilegal del 1-O.
Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno, el Consejo de Ministros ha acordado, en virtud del artículo 155 de la Constitución, la destitución de Molons, que dependía del departamento de Presidencia dirigido por Jordi Turull hasta su cese el pasado 27 de octubre.
Molons fue detenido y puesto en libertad ayer por la Guardia Civil, que registró su vivienda y su despacho en el Palau de la Generalitat en una operación ordenada por el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona para averiguar si el Govern financió la publicidad institucional del 1-O a través de pagos a Òmnium Cultural.
(Habrá ampliación)
