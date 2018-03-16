Público
Antoni Molons El Gobierno destituye al secretario de Difusión de la Generalitat tras su detención por la financiación del 1-O

Antoni Molons fue detenido y puesto en libertad este jueves por la Guardia Civil, que registró su vivienda y su despacho en el Palau de la Generalitat en una operación ordenada por el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona.

El secretario de Difusión del Govern, Antoni Molons (d), detenido esta mañana por la Guardia Civil, que le investiga por un delito de malversación por los gastos del gobierno catalán para la publicidad del referéndum del 1-O, atiende a los medios , al que

El hasta ahora secretario de Difusión del Govern, Antoni Molons, tras prestar declaración en la comandancia de Barcelona. EFE/Alejandro García

El Gobierno ha acordado este viernes destituir al hasta ahora secretario de Difusión de la Generalitat Antoni Molons, tras su detención este jueves en el marco de la investigación sobre los gastos del Govern para la financiación de la campaña de publicidad del referéndum ilegal del 1-O.

Según han informado a Efe fuentes del Gobierno, el Consejo de Ministros ha acordado, en virtud del artículo 155 de la Constitución, la destitución de Molons, que dependía del departamento de Presidencia dirigido por Jordi Turull hasta su cese el pasado 27 de octubre.

Molons fue detenido y puesto en libertad ayer por la Guardia Civil, que registró su vivienda y su despacho en el Palau de la Generalitat en una operación ordenada por el titular del Juzgado de Instrucción número 13 de Barcelona para averiguar si el Govern financió la publicidad institucional del 1-O a través de pagos a Òmnium Cultural.

(Habrá ampliación)

