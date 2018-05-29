Pablo Iglesias afirma que su partido está dispuesto a registrar otra moción de censura para convocar elecciones si la presentada por Pedro Sánchez fracasa. Pero no necesitarán dar diputados a Ciudadanos para que lideren esta moción ya que, como ha afirmado el secretario general de Podemos, el partido morado "no lo necesita" al contar con los diputados suficientes para poder ponerla en marcha.
"Si Sánchez fracasa el viernes hay una segunda opción que es trabajar para unas elecciones generales lo antes posible", afirma Iglesias. También ha aclarado que están "dispuestos" a dialogar con Ciudadanos y ver "el resultado", pero incide en que los que no necesitan "pedir ningún préstamo" es Podemos, por lo que es lo "sensato" que busquen esta fórmula para echar al PP del Gobierno.
Iglesias también ha defendido que no es necesario que él sea el candidato alternativo a la presidencia: "Habría que buscar una fórmula que garantice que esto salga adelante y yo no tengo el más mínimo interés en ocupar esa posición. Estaríamos abiertos a buscar salidas y nombres, pero esto a partir del viernes", explica el líder de Podemos.
