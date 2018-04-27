Público
Archivada la causa contra tres policías de Madrid por insultos a Carmena en un chat

En el grupo se llamaba "vejestorio despreciable" a la alcaldesa madrileña y se decía que "lo que es terrible es que ella no estuviera en el despacho de Atocha cuando mataron a sus compañeros".

Un policía municipal en las calles de Madrid. EP

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 42 de Madrid ha archivado la causa que seguía contra tres policías municipales de Madrid por posibles delitos de odio e injurias por los insultos vertidos en un chat de agentes contra la alcaldesa Manuela Carmena y comentarios racistas.

Según el auto, no hay indicios racionales de esos delitos y se acuerda el sobreseimiento provisional y consiguiente archivo.

En el chat se llamaba a la alcaldesa madrileña "vejestorio despreciable" y se decía que "lo que es terrible es que ella no estuviera en el despacho de Atocha cuando mataron a sus compañeros", entre otros mensajes en los que, según la denuncia de un agente, también se alababa a Hitler y el nazismo y se vejaba a los inmigrantes

