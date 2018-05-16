Público
Artículo 155 El exministro Blanco apuesta por un Gobierno de Cs en Catalunya "si hubiera que volver a aplicar el 155"

El actual diputado socialista en el Parlamento Europeo recomienda a Rajoy que haga presidenta a Inés Arrimadas.

El exministro socialista José Blanco en una imagen de archivo. EFE

El exministro socialista José Blanco ha emplazado al presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy, a nombrar "un Gobierno de Ciudadanos con Inés Arrimadas al frente", en caso de que el Ejecutivo volviera a aplicar el 155, un artículo que dejará de tener validez cuando el nuevo president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y sus consellers tomen posesión de su cargo.

"Si hubiera que volver a aplicar el 155, como exige Albert Rivera y dado que Ciudadanos ha sido la fuerza constitucionalista más votada, lo normal sería que Mariano Rajoy nombrara un gobierno de Ciudadanos con Inés Arrimadas al frente", recomienda el actual diputado socialista en el Parlamento Europeo y extitular de Fomento.

Tras varios meses de negociaciones y una investidura fallida, Quim Torra tomará posesión del cargo este jueves, en el Palau de la Generalitat. En las últimas horas, representantes del Gobierno y de la Generalitat están manteniendo una ardua negociación sobre los detalles del acto, que se celebrará mañana, puesto que Torra busca una toma de posesión austera y sin invitados.

