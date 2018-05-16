El secretario general técnico del Ministerio del Interior, Juan Antonio Puigserver, salió este lunes de la Conselleria de Interior -que ocupaba desde la intervención de la autonomía-, el mismo día en que se invistió al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra.
Según han informado fuentes de la Conselleria de Interior a Europa Press, Puigserver recogió el lunes lo que tenía en el despacho que ocupaba y se despidió del personal.
Asumió la gestión de la Conselleria desde la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, que implicó el cese del conseller Joaquim Forn, el secretario general del Departamento, Cèsar Puig, y el director general de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Pere Soler.
