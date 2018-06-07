La Asamblea Madrid reprueba al consejero de Educación por el máster de Cifuentes

El pleno de la Asamblea de Madrid ha reprobado este jueves la actuación política del consejero de Educación, Rafael Van Grieken, en la "crisis institucional" abierta en la Comunidad por las irregularidades del máster de Cristina Cifuentes en la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y ha pedido su cese o dimisión.
Van Grieken se ha convertido así en el tercer consejero reprobado en la Asamblea en esta legislatura tras el que fuera responsable de Políticas Sociales Carlos Izquierdo (ahora titular de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio) y el exconsejero de Sanidad Jesús Sánchez Martos, que acabó dimitiendo.
Su reprobación parte de una proposición no de ley de Podemos, una iniciativa que no tiene carácter vinculante y que ha contado con los votos a favor de todos los grupos de la oposición y el voto en contra del PP.
El diputado de Podemos Eduardo Fernández Rubiño ha acusado a Van Grieken de haber "dado la espalda a sus deberes" como consejero "para defender a la persona que lo colocó en el puesto", en referencia a Cifuentes. "Ha actuado como colaborador necesario de esa huida hacia adelante suicida en la que Cifuentes se embarcó y que le ha costado la Presidencia", ha añadido.
