Las asociaciones Juezas y Jueces para la Democracia (JJpD) y Foro Judicial Independiente (FJI) reprochan al portavoz del PP en el Congreso de los Diputados, Rafael Hernando, que afirmase durante el debate de la moción de censura que el juez José Ricardo de Prada, uno de los que firmó la sentencia de la Audiencia Nacional por los primeros años de actividades de la trama Gürtel, está en "sintonía con el mundo proetarra". Por ello piden al Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) que le ampare ante este "intolerable ataque".
En un comunicado, ambas asociaciones judiciales afean a Rafael Hernando que hiciese estas acusaciones durante su intervención en el debate parlamentario porque se enmarcan en una "campaña mediática" en contra del juez que firmó la sentencia del 'caso Gürtel', en la que se condena a 33 años de prisión al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas y al propio partido político como responsable a título lucrativo.
"Es una manifestación de desprecio e impunidad con la que ciertos responsable políticos se pronuncian amparándose en la inmunidad parlamentaria", enfatizan los jueces. En este sentido, según señalan las asociaciones, De Prada no puede "reaccionar" ante esta "opinión ofensiva" que el portavoz de los 'populares' ha vertido de forma "arbitraria e injustamente" y por ello instan al órgano de gobierno de los jueces a que defienda al magistrado y le "ampare de modo efectivo".
Por último, subrayan las asociaciones que el privilegio de la inmunidad parlamentaria no supone que los diputados puedan expresar "ni el insulto ni las descalificaciones personales hacia un miembro del Poder Judicial".
