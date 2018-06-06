Público
Pedro Duque El astronauta Pedro Duque será el ministro de Ciencia, Innovación y Universidades 

Pedro Sánchez se había comprometido con la Comunidad Científica, por escrito, a que crearía este departamento ministerial.

29/05/2018.- El astronauta Pedro Duque presenta la exposición 'Marte. La conquista de un sueño', coproducida por la Ciudad de las Artes y las Ciencias y la Fundación Telefónica con la colaboración de la Agencia Espacial Europea, el Instituto Nacional de T

El astronauta Pedro Duque, ministro de Ciencia. EFE/Juan Carlos Cárdenas/Archivo

El astronauta Pedro Duque será el futuro ministro de la Ciencia, según confirmaron a Público fuentes de la dirección federal. Sánchez se había comprometido con la Comunidad Científica, por escrito, a que crearía este departamento ministerial.

El primer astronauta español, de 54 años, es ingeniero aeronáutico.

(Habrá ampliación)

