Un destructor y dos aviones de EEUU, con bases en Rota (Cadiz) y Zaragoza, respectivamente, han participado en el bombardeo de EEUU, Reino Unido y Francia en Siria, han confirmado fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa.
En cuanto al destructor, se trata del USS Donald Cook, con base habitual en Rota (Cádiz) y que estaba realizando operaciones rutinarias en el Mediterráneo oriental semanas antes del ataque con armas químicas. Este buque lleva a bordo misiles de crucero Tomahawk y ya participó en otro ataque junto con el destructor USS Porter, también con base en Rota.
En el plano aéreo, la operación de EEUU, Reino Unido y Francia ha contado con dos aviones de aprovisionamiento en vuelo de EEUU, con base en Zaragoza, según confirma Defensa.
Por otra parte, el departamento de María Dolores de Cospedal afirma que durante los últimos días EEUU ha ido informando a España a través del Comité Conjunto Permanente Hispano-Americano y Comité Bilateral de Alto Nivel.
Asimismo, ha informado de que anoche la ministra estuvo en contacto con su homóloga francesa, Florence Parly, mientras que el Pentágono hacía lo mismo con el Jefe de Estado Mayor de la Defensa (JEMAD), general Fernando Alejandre.
