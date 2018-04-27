Público
La corrupción en el PP La Audiencia Nacional aparta a un juez del tribunal de la 'caja B' por afinidad al PP

El pleno de la Audiencia Nacional ha decidido este viernes apartar al juez Juan Pablo González, propuesto para el Consejo General del Poder Judicial por el partido conservador

El extesorero del PP, Luis Bárcenas. - EFE

El pleno de la Audiencia Nacional ha decidido este viernes apartar al juez Juan Pablo González del tribunal que juzgará el caso de la caja B del PP y otras tres piezas de Gürtel por su posible afinidad con el PP, al aceptar las recusaciones contra él, como hizo con los magistrados Concepción Espejel y Enrique López.

El pleno de la Sala de lo Penal ha tomado esta decisión por nueve votos a ocho, han informado fuentes de la Audiencia Nacional.

En virtud de esta decisión, González, exvocal del CGPJ a propuesta del PP, dejará de integrar el tribunal del juicio por la caja b del PP reflejada en los papeles de Bárcenas, así como el de las piezas de Gürtel referidas a la visita del papa Benedicto XVI a Valencia, el Ayuntamiento de Jerez y AENA, todos ellos pendientes de señalar.

