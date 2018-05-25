Público
La Audiencia Nacional cita a 23 investigados por las mordidas del 3% en Catalunya

El juez del caso de las mordidas del 3 % de Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya ha citado, entre otros, al director del Puerto de Barcelona, Sixte Cambra, y al ex teniente de alcalde de la ciudad condal Antoni Vives.

Fachada de la sede de la Audiencia Nacional - EFE

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha citado a declarar a 23 investigados por el caso de las mordidas del 3 % de CDC en Catalunya, entre ellos el director del Puerto de Barcelona, Sixte Cambra, y el ex teniente de alcalde de la ciudad condal Antoni Vives.

En un auto, el magistrado, que también instruye el caso Pujol, ha ordenado así las primeras diligencias desde que asumió la investigación de esta causa, que llevaba un juzgado de El Vendrell (Tarragona), al entender que la red del 3 % pudo alterar "la economía nacional".

Entre los citados del 11 al 22 de junio, algunos de ellos detenidos en febrero de 2017, también figura el director de la Fira de Barcelona, Constantí Serrallonga.

