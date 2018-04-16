La Sección Primera de la Audiencia de Sevilla, que enjuicia la pieza política del caso ERE contra 22 ex altos cargos de la Junta, ha rechazado expulsar al sindicato ultra Manos Limpias como acusación del proceso, como pedía el PP-A, al alegar que había subvertido su papel, actuando más como defensa que como acusación.
En un auto del 27 de marzo, el tribunal que preside Juan Antonio Calle rechaza la solicitud del PP-A, que ejerce la otra acusación popular en el juicio, al señalar que la expulsión de una acusación no puede estar "sometida a la conveniencia de otra acusación ni justificarse por una divergencia de intereses en la orientación de su actuación procesal".
Además del PP-A, que solicitó su expulsión tras señalar que las intervenciones del abogado de Manos Limpias, Rafael Prieto, revelaban que había "subvertido" su rol, la defensa del exconsejero Antonio Fernández también cuestionó su personación en la causa y pidió que el sindicato documentara la vigencia de sus órganos de representación y poderes para personarse.
Igualmente, el tribunal señala que no le corresponde decidir sobre "disquisiciones" respecto a los Estatutos del sindicato y la potestad de su Junta directiva para otorgar poderes procesales al presidente, Miguel Bernad.
También rechaza como argumento que Bernard esté incurso en un procedimiento penal en la Audiencia Nacional por presunta extorsión junto a responsables de Ausbanc por cuanto "no ha recaído sobre él sentencia firme".
El abogado de Manos Limpias ha valorado como "correctísimas" todas las decisiones adoptadas por el tribunal.
Precisamente este lunes, el que fuera presidente del Gobierno andaluz socialista durante 19 años, Manuel Chaves, ha comenzado a declarar en el juicio de los ERE en el que está acusado de un delito de prevaricación por el que se enfrenta a diez años de inhabilitación.
Chaves, que cuando estalló el caso en 2011 era vicepresidente del Gobierno central, se sienta en el banquillo junto a otros 21 ex altos cargos de la Junta por crear o mantener un "procedimiento específico" con el que del 2001 al 2011 se repartieron más de 850 millones en ayudas sociolaborales y a empresas en crisis, según la Fiscalía, de forma arbitraria y eludiendo los controles.
