Ayuntamiento de Barcelona Ada Colau volvería a ganar en Barcelona y el PP se quedaría fuera del Ayuntamiento

Según el Barómetro de Política Municipal que publica El Periódico de Catalunya, Barcelona en Comú conseguiría hoy el 20,9% de los votos, frente al 25,1 % de hace tres años.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, durante un acto público en Barcelona hace escasos días. | ALBERTO ESTÉVEZ (EFE)

La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, volvería a ganar las elecciones municipales si se celebraran ahora, aunque perdería algo de apoyo, mientras que ERC y Ciudadanos empatarían como segunda fuerza electoral, según el pronóstico del Barómetro de Política Municipal que publica El Periódico de Catalunya.

Cuando falta un año para que se celebren nuevas elecciones municipales, el barómetro destaca que Barcelona en Comú conseguiría el 20,9 % de los votos, frente al 25,1 % de hace tres años, lo que se traduciría en nueve o diez concejales -ahora tiene 11-.

Por su parte, tanto ERC como C's recibirían el 18 % de los votos y conseguirían 8 o 9 ediles; el PDeCAT se haría con el 13,7 % de los sufragios y 6 concejales, frente a los 10 actuales; el PSC llegaría a los 5 ediles (uno menos) con un 11,6 %; y la CUP obtendría 4 puestos en el consistorio (uno más que ahora), con el 9,4 %.

Según el barómetro, el PP, que ahora tiene tres concejales, podría quedarse fuera del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona por primera vez en 35 años.

Los encuestados aseguran que votarán pensando en los problemas de Barcelona más que en el conflicto entre independentistas y constitucionalistas.

