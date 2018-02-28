Público
Ayuntamiento de Madrid El PSOE apoya por error la moción para pedir la dimisión de Carmena como responsable de Cultura

La propuesta del PP ha salido adelante en segunda votación con los apoyos de los populares y de Ciudadanos, así como del PSOE, cuya portavoz se ha equivocado y ha dado votado 'sí'.

La alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena. EFE/Archivo

La propuesta del PP para pedir la dimisión de la alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, como responsable del área de Cultura y Deportes ha salido adelante este miércoles en el Pleno de Cibeles gracias al voto favorable de los populares y de Ciudadanos, así como a un error en la votación del PSOE, que ha dado el 'sí' creyendo que se refería al segundo punto de la proposición.

Los populares han llevado al Pleno municipal una moción con dos puntos. En el primero de ellos, se pedía solicitar la dimisión de Carmena como responsable del área de Cultura y Deportes; en el segundo, instar a la regidora a que nombre con carácter urgente un responsable del área.

En su intervención, la socialista Mar Espinar ha pedido la votación por puntos ya que su formación no pediría la dimisión de Carmena. El PP ha aceptado votar por puntos. En una primera votación, PSOE ha votado 'no' a la dimisión, como Ahora Madrid. PP y Cs han votado en contra.

El secretario del Pleno ha indicado que había un empate y que era necesario repetir la votación. Ha sido en esta repetición cuando la portavoz del PSOE, Purificación Causapié, ha votado a favor de la dimisión.

"Me he equivocado", se ha escuchado a la portavoz socialista, una vez el secretario ya había señalado que el sentido del voto se había registrado.

