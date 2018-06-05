Público
Público

Aznar se ofrece para "reconstruir el centro derecha nacional" y se lava las manos sobre Gürtel

"Desde mi posición actual contribuiría con mucho gusto", asegura el expresidente del Gobierno. Critica la ausencia de "liderazgos políticos", y afirma que los partidos "han dado la espalda a los españoles".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, y el periodista Manuel Campo Vidal, durante la presentación del libro 'No hay ala oeste en la Moncloa', de Javier Zarzalejos. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, y el periodista Manuel Campo Vidal, durante la presentación del libro 'No hay ala oeste en la Moncloa', de Javier Zarzalejos. EFE/Kiko Huesca

"Es indispensable la reconstrucción de un centro derecha nacional". El expresidente del Gobierno, José María Aznar, se ha ofrecido este martes a participar en la reconstrucción de este espació, desde su posición "actual".

Aznar critica la ausencia de "liderazgos políticos", y denuncia que los partidos "han dado la espalda a los españoles".

Es la primera intervención del expresidente desde que se publicó la sentencia condenatoria al PP por la trama corrupta Gürtel; también desde la moción de censura que desalojó del Gobierno a Mariano Rajoy. Su comparecencia, además, tiene lugar escasas horas después de la dimisión de Rajoy como líder del PP.

Para su vuelta a escena, Aznar ha escogido la presentación del libro No hay ala oeste en La Moncloa (Ediciones Península), escrito por el director de FAES y exdirector general de Presidencia con Aznar, Javier Zarzalejos, en la que también han participado el escritor Jon Juaristi y el periodista Manuel Campo Vidal.

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, durante la presentación del libro 'No hay ala oeste en la Moncloa', del escritor Javier Zarzalejos. EFE/Kiko Huesca

El expresidente del Gobierno José María Aznar, durante la presentación del libro "No hay ala oeste en la Moncloa", del escritor Javier Zarzalejos. EFE/Kiko Huesca

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas