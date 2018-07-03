Cada intervención de José María Aznar se anticipa cargada de reproches, y el expresidente del Gobierno no decepciona. Aznar ha criticado este martes a su sucesor al frente del PP, Mariano Rajoy, por haberle ignorado cuando estaba al frente del Ejecutivo, por no haber tomado "la iniciativa" para conversar con él. "Cuando se es presidente del Gobierno, la iniciativa para tener las relaciones corresponde a un presidente", afirmaba el exlíder del PP, hoy al frente de FAES.
Fiel a su estilo habitual, Aznar se ha puesto a sí mismo como ejemplo para afear la forma de proceder de Rajoy. "La primera persona que yo recibí en Moncloa, le invité a cenar, se llamaba Manuel Fraga [su antecesor en el cargo]". "Yo no le olvido", transmitió a Fraga, a diferencia de cómo ha procedido Rajoy, el mismo al que Aznar designó para sucederle.
De hecho, ha evitado aclarar qué condiciones de Rajoy le hicieron decidirse por él para designarlo su sucesor, mientras recordaba que Rodrigo Rato rechazó quedarse con este puesto: "Parece que no estaba interesado".
El presidente de FAES ha realizado estas declaraciones este martes, en una entrevista con Onda Cero. Hasta la fecha, el exlíder del PP había evitado pronunciarse sobre el proceso congresual en el que fue su partido.
Hoy, Aznar ha reconocido que ni siquiera sabe si está al día del pago de las cuotas como militante -aunque mantiene el carnet del partido-, y que no se ha inscrito para votar al sucesor de Rajoy. "Estoy al margen porque creo que mi posición como expresidente del Gobierno y del PP es estar al margen de este proceso", ha manifestado.
En su última comparecencia pública, el 6 de junio -el día en que Mariano Rajoy anunció que dejaba la Presidencia de los conservadores-, Aznar afirmó no sentirse representado por el PP, se lavó las manos con respecto a la corrupción que floreció bajo su mandato, y se ofreció para reconstruir "el centro derecha". Este martes, Aznar volvió a repetir que, si el PP no se refunda, "dejará de ser una opción de gobierno".
(Habrá ampliación)
