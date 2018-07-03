Público
Público

Guerra por la presidencia del PP Aznar reprocha a Rajoy que le ignorase y dice no saber si paga la cuota del PP

El expresidente del Gobierno evita señalar a su favorito para liderar el PP, y se muestra duro con la gestión de Mariano Rajoy y la aspirante a la Presidencia del partido, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, por su gestión de la situación en Catalunya cuando gobernaban. Critica la situación en RTVE, aunque dice no recordar que él colocó a un diputado de su partido al frente del ente. Por supuesto, evita también la autocrítica por Gürtel o por otros casos de corrupción que florecieron durante su mandato, y afirma que "cree" que su partido se ha financiado legalmente.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Aznar levantando el dedo a Don Mariano

Aznar levantando el dedo a Mariano Rajoy en una foto de archivo

Cada intervención de José María Aznar se anticipa cargada de reproches, y el expresidente del Gobierno no decepciona. Aznar ha criticado este martes a su sucesor al frente del PP, Mariano Rajoy, por haberle ignorado cuando estaba al frente del Ejecutivo, por no haber tomado "la iniciativa" para conversar con él. "Cuando se es presidente del Gobierno, la iniciativa para tener las relaciones corresponde a un presidente", afirmaba el exlíder del PP, hoy al frente de FAES.

Fiel a su estilo habitual, Aznar se ha puesto a sí mismo como ejemplo para afear la forma de proceder de Rajoy. "La primera persona que yo recibí en Moncloa, le invité a cenar, se llamaba Manuel Fraga [su antecesor en el cargo]". "Yo no le olvido",  transmitió a Fraga, a diferencia de cómo ha procedido Rajoy, el mismo al que Aznar designó para sucederle.

De hecho, ha evitado aclarar qué condiciones de Rajoy le hicieron decidirse por él para designarlo su sucesor, mientras recordaba que Rodrigo Rato rechazó quedarse con este puesto: "Parece que no estaba interesado".

El presidente de FAES ha realizado estas declaraciones este martes, en una entrevista con Onda Cero. Hasta la fecha, el exlíder del PP había evitado pronunciarse sobre el proceso congresual en el que fue su partido.

Hoy, Aznar ha reconocido que ni siquiera sabe si está al día del pago de las cuotas como militante -aunque mantiene el carnet del partido-, y que no se ha inscrito para votar al sucesor de Rajoy. "Estoy al margen porque creo que mi posición como expresidente del Gobierno y del PP es estar al margen de este proceso", ha manifestado.

En su última comparecencia pública, el 6 de junio -el día en que Mariano Rajoy anunció que dejaba la Presidencia de los conservadores-, Aznar afirmó no sentirse representado por el PP, se lavó las manos con respecto a la corrupción que floreció bajo su mandato, y se ofreció para reconstruir "el centro derecha". Este martes, Aznar volvió a repetir que, si el PP no se refunda, "dejará de ser una opción de gobierno". 

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas