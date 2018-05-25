Garzón se plantea recurrir su inhabilitación y defiende que su instrucción en el 'caso Gürtel' fue "absolutamente correcta"

Baltasar Garzón, inhabilitado por el Tribunal Supremo en 2012, ha dicho que no recurrirá la sentencia que le apartó de la judicatura, aunque ha subrayado que le gustaría volver a ser juez.
"Cuando cumpla la sentencia me lo plantearé, mientras tanto continuaré con la reclamación que tengo presentada ante instancias internacionales", ha matizado Garzón después de declarar a Catalunya Ràdio que considera que la sentencia de Gürtel avala que su instrucción del caso fue "absolutamente correcta".
Baltasar Garzón fue el juez que inició la instrucción contra la trama Gürtel, pero fue condenado a una inhabilitación de once años tras ordenar que se interceptaran conversaciones entre presos investigados por el caso y sus defensas. El exjuez ha criticado que la resolución del Tribunal Supremo entonces "creó un delito que no existía".
"Está expuesto en la sentencia, y todo el camino que haya que recorrer se recorrerá", ha señalado Garzón, que ha destacado: "lo importante es que ha habido un proceso judicial muy complejo y creo firmemente que la justicia se ha empleado a fondo desde el principio hasta el final".
Preguntado sobre si quiere volver a ejercer como juez, ha asegurado que "le haría ilusión" porque "tras 36 años de servicio activo" continúa sintiéndose juez y ha concluido de forma genérica: "Estamos trabajando, y si se puede volver, volveremos".
