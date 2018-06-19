El anuncio de María Dolores de Cospedal de que optará a la presidencia del PP ha quedado emborronado por un detalle que ha pasado por alto el equipo de prensa de la dirigente conservadora.
Tras anunciar su candidatura en Toledo, Cospedal se hizo varias selfies con algunos de los asistentes al acto, instantes que fueron fotografiados a su vez por el fotógrafo oficial del partido. Hasta ahí todo normal. Sin embargo, una de las personas que se hizo un selfie con la aspirante usó un teléfono móvil que en la parte posterior llevaba una bandera franquista.
El equipo de prensa de Cospedal distribuyó esa foto entre los medios sin darse cuenta del detalle de la bandera. A las 12.57 horas, los responsables de prensa de Cospedal enviaban por correo electrónico la foto de marras junto a otras cinco. Tardaron casi una hora en darse cuenta del error: a las 13.34 horas el departamento de prensa enviaba un segundo correo con una nueva remesa de fotos entre las que ya no estaba la polémica imagen: "Adjuntamos segundo envío de fotografías de la presidenta del PP de Castilla-La Mancha y secretaria general de esta formación a nivel nacional, María Dolores Cospedal, que ha presidido esta mañana en Toledo la Junta Directiva Regional del PP de Castilla-La Mancha"
Según informa eldiario.es, el dueño del teléfono que luce la bandera preconstitucional —y autor del selfie— es César García de la Cruz, un abogado y promotor inmobiliario habitual de tertulias políticas en televisiones privadas de Castilla-La Mancha.
