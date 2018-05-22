El juicio por la salida a bolsa de Bankia arrancará en 2019, según una providencia de la Sala de lo Penal de la Audiencia Nacional fechada el pasado 10 de mayo que indica que se debe disponer para tal fin de la sede judicial de San Fernando de Henares durante todo el primer semestre del próximo año.
El calendario previsto se ha adelantado, indica el documento, al haberse constatado que el procedimiento abreviado que estaba señalado para noviembre y diciembre tiene previsto finalizar en octubre.
De este modo, aunque será en noviembre cuando empiecen a desfilar los abogados de los 35 acusados, para dirimir cuestiones previas, no será hasta enero cuando comience efectivamente el juicio oral, como indica el documento, que suscriben los magistrados Angela Murillo, Carmen González y Juan Francisco Martel.
Después de cinco años de instrucción, el juez Andreu abrió juicio oral el pasado 17 de noviembre al expresidente de Bankia, Rodrigo Rato, y otras 34 personas, entre ellas el exvicepresidente José Luis Olivas, así como la propia entidad, su matriz y la firma auditora Deloitte.
Además de Rato y Olivas, sobre quienes pesan las peticiones más elevadas de la Fiscalía -cinco y cuatro años de cárcel-, figuran el exconsejero José Manuel Fernández Norniella -tres años- y el ex consejero delegado Francisco Verdú -dos años y siete meses-, por fraude a inversores.
Solicitudes que aumentan hasta los doce años de cárcel en el caso de las acusaciones particulares y populares, que atribuyen a los 35 un presunto delito de falsedad contable.
