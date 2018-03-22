Luis Bárcenas modificó uno de los 14 folios de sus conocidos papeles sobre la contabilidad paralela del Partido Popular. Según publica El País, el extesorero de la formación conservadora suprimió la primera casilla del encabezamiento del folio número 14, en la que aparecía un pago de 12.600 euros al actual presidente del Gobierno, Mariano Rajoy.
Según este diario, ese folio concreto corresponde al del ejercicio fiscal de 2008, el único del cuaderno de la caja B del PP que aún no ha prescrito a efectos fiscales y penales de sus papeles.
Además de esta anotación, Luis 'el cabrón', sobrenombre tras el cual la Fiscalía confirmó que se encontraba Bárcenas, varió también el nombre de la actual ministra de Defensa, Dolores de Cospedal, como beneficiaria de dos pagos en dinero negro de 7.500 euros. También, modificó las fechas de dos anotaciones por valor de 435.000 euros, abonados al arquitecto Gonzalo Urquijo, encargado de la reforma de la sede del PP en la calle de Génova.
Según el diario, la investigación judicial asegura que la última página de las anotaciones del extesorero difiere sensiblemente de la que entregó el propio Bárcenas al sumario. Los investigadores se preguntan ahora cuál de las anotaciones es la correcta en relación con este caso que afecta directamente a la cúpula del partido del Gobierno.
