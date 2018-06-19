Público
La batalla por la sucesión de Rajoy Santamaría ofrece "unidad" y pide un congreso pacífico: "Espero que nos tratemos como compañeros"

"Soy una militante más y me ofrezco para conseguir unidad, responsabilidad e integridad", esgrimía este martes la exvicepresidenta del Gobierno. No ha respondido a las palabras de Cospedal, que hoy se ofrecía a "integrar" a sus rivales.

.- La presidenta de la Asamblea de Madrid, Paloma Adrados 1(i), la vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría (2i), la secretaria general del PP y ministra de Defensa, María Dolores de Cospedal (2d), y la delegada del Gobierno, Concepción Dancausa (1d), durante el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado hoy en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

"Soy una militante más y me ofrezco para conseguir unidad, responsabilidad e integridad". La exvicepresidenta del Gobierno, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, ha asegurado este martes que su candidatura para liderar el PP enarbola "un proyecto abierto y en positivo", que debe "construirse integrando".

Frente a la Puerta de los Leones del Congreso de los Diputados, y poco después de que la secretaria general del PP, María Dolores de Cospedal, también anunciase su intención de suceder a Mariano Rajoy en la Presidencia del PP, Santamaría ha prometido que "cuenta con todos" en su partido, y que "todos pueden contar" con ella. No ha entrado en detalle, ni ha respondido a las palabras de Cospedal, que hoy se ofrecía a "integrar" a sus rivales.

Sí que ha deseado que el proceso congresual, que se saldará entre el 20 y el 21 de julio, sea pacífico. "Espero que nos tratemos como compañeros": "Somos todos compañeros, y el amor a España y al partido pesará por encima de todas las cosas", apostillaba. 

