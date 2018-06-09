Batet, partidaria del acercamiento a Catalunya de los políticos presos

La ministra de Política Territorial, Meritxell Batet, se ha mostrado partidaria del acercamiento a Cataluña de los políticos independentistas encarcelados aunque destaca que esta posibilidad no está en manos del Ejecutivo sino del juez instructor ya que no hay condena firme.

"No está en manos del Ejecutivo porque no hay condena firme; al estar en prisión provisional es decisión del juez. Está bien que lo pidan y yo vería con buenos ojos el acercamiento a Catalunya, pero es decisión del juez", asegura en una entrevista con El Periódico de Cataluña, la primera que concede como ministra.

En la entrevista, que el rotativo ha publicado este sábado en su versión digital, Batet no concreta si el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez optará por indultar a estos políticos si son condenados y señala que "hay que ver cómo evoluciona la política catalana, y si el Govern asume que no puede actuar al margen de la ley".

En esta línea, indica que "cada cosa en su momento" y dice que "plantear desideratums sin condenas firmes es adelantar acontecimientos".

Respecto a un eventual referéndum de autodeterminación, Batet afirma que "no saldremos del conflicto con un referendo" y aboga por un acuerdo.

"No se trata de desempatar en una votación, sino de hallar una solución de consenso en la que una inmensa mayoría de la sociedad de sienta identificada. No se trata de votar independencia sí o independencia no, porque mucha gente contestará que depende. No es buena una decisión dicotómica en un tema tan importante", subraya.

En este sentido, pide a las fuerzas políticas "que asuman la responsabilidad de llegar a un acuerdo en el que todos renunciaremos a cosas".

"Nadie estará satisfecho al 100%", apostilla, tras asegurar que el PSOE no se plantea incluir el derecho a la autodeterminación en la Constitución.

A su juicio, una de las prioridades del Govern de Quim Torra debería ser recuperar la convivencia en Cataluña porque "los espacios públicos no pueden pertenecer solo a la mitad del país"