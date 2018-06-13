Público
Elecciones municipales BComú volvería a ganar las elecciones en Barcelona pero con Cs a corta distancia, según una encuesta

El PP se quedaría sin representación en el Ayuntamiento de la capital catalanam, según un sondeo publicado en el diario 'La Vanguardia'.

La alcaldesa de la ciudad, Ada Colau interviene en un acto público. (EFE)

Barcelona en Comú (BComú), la formación liderada por Ada Colau, volvería a ganar las elecciones municipales en la capital catalana con un 21,8 % de los votos y entre 10 y 11 concejales, a poca distancia de Ciudadanos (Cs), con un 19,9%, que le daría entre 9 y 10 ediles, según una encuesta de GAD3 que publica este miércoles el diario La Vanguardia.

La encuesta, hecha después de la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy que llevó a Pedro Sánchez a la Presidencia del Gobierno, sitúa a ERC en tercera posición, con un 17,6% de los sufragios y 8 concejales, seguida del PSC, que con un 15,4% de los votos, obtendría 7 ediles.

Por su parte, el PDeCAT se quedaría con un 11,4% de los sufragios y 5 concejales; la CUP con un 5% y entre 0 y 2 ediles; y el PP quedaría fuera de la representación municipal en Barcelona al obtener un apoyo del 4,1% del electorado, según la encuesta.

De este modo y, según el sondeo, respecto a los resultados de las elecciones municipales de 2015 BComú mantendría su representación o perdería un concejal; Ciudadanos ganaría entre 4 y 5 ediles; ERC y PSC sumarían 3 más de los que tienen actualmente; PDeCAT restaría 5 a los 10 que logró anteriormente; la CUP, que tiene tres concejales podría perderlos o conservar hasta dos; y el PP se quedaría sin sus tres ediles.

La encuesta no refleja la posición del electorado ante algunas de las incógnitas que quedan pendientes de resolver en las candidaturas a la Alcaldía de Barcelona, como la presencia o no del exprimer ministro francés Manuel Valls al frente de la candidatura de Cs, o la fórmula con la que se pueden presentar las candidaturas independentistas.

