Bermúdez de Castro, mano de derecha de Sáenz de Santamaría en Catalunya, abandona la política

El hasta ahora secretario de Estado para las Administraciones Territoriales, Roberto Bermúdez de Castro, mano derecha en Catalunya de la exvicepresidenta Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría, dejará la actividad política, según ha confirmado él mismo a Europa Press.
Bermúdez de Castro ha dado a conocer esta decisión después de que el Ejecutivo de Mariano Rajoy haya sido desalojado del poder al prosperar la moción de censura presentada por el socialista Pedro Sánchez.
Este aragonés, de 47 años y con dos hijos, llegó al Gobierno de la nación en noviembre de 2016 cuando Sáenz de Santamaría le designó secretario de Estado para las Administraciones Territoriales, con el encargo de centrarse principalmente en las relaciones con Catalunya.
En su última etapa, Bermúdez de Castro ha sido el encargado de la gestión diaria en Catalunya tras acordar el Pleno del Senado el 27 de octubre la aplicación del artículo 155 de la Constitución, que decayó precisamente hace una semana cuando tomaron posesión todos los consejeros de Quim Torra.
Hombre de confianza también de Rudi
Antes de trabajar codo con codo con Sáenz de Santamaría en el Palacio de la Moncloa, Bermúdez de Castro ejercía de portavoz del PP en las Cortes de Aragón. Mano derecha de la expresidenta del Congreso y expresidenta de Aragón, Luisa Fernanda Rudi, ocupó además el cargo de consejero de Presidencia y portavoz del Gobierno aragonés.
Bermúdez de Castro, que es licenciado en Administración y Dirección de Empresas y diplomado en Ciencias Empresariales por la UOC, ha sido además senador desde 2008 a 2011, diputado provincial, concejal y presidente la Comarca de la Hoya de Huesca. En la actualidad es miembro del Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del Partido Popular y coordinador adjunto a la presidencia del Partido Popular de Aragón.
Después de dejar el Gobierno de forma abrupta, al prosperar la moción de censura del PSOE, el exsecretario de Estado ha confesado a Europa Press que se tomará unas semanas de descanso antes de volver a trabajar.
Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias
