No hace mucho tiempo, Adolfo Suárez júnior llamó, medio en serio medio en broma, "facha" a Bertín Osborne. El hijo del expresidente del Gobierno se refería a otros tiempos, a principios de los años 80, cuando buena parte de la derecha se oponía a Adolfo Suárez. Los tiempos han cambiado, pero las inclinaciones políticas de Bertín Osborne no tanto.

El cantante y presentador acudió el pasado lunes al programa Los Intocables, tertulia política presentado por Javier Algarra —expresentador en Interconomía— en la cadena Distrito TV, una televisión ligada a la ultraderecha. Allí Bertín Osborne opinó sobre la actualidad política, en especial sobre dos temas que han acaparado titulares en este arranque de semana: la llegada de los migrantes del Aquarius a Valencia y la intención del Gobierno socialista de trasladar de la tumba del dictador Franco del Valle de los Caídos.

En lo que respecta a los migrantes, Osborne expresó, con bastante vehemencia además, unas opiniones que pueden resumirse en ese tópico de "los españoles primero".

"Pero, ¿vamos a ayudar a todo el mundo? Porque si les vamos a dar sanidad, vivienda, educación... vamos a arreglar primero el drama de los españoles", se arrancó Osborne, para a continuación ahondar en esa idea: "Esto no es Suiza, macho. ¿Qué porcentaje de parados tenemos en España? Eso hay que verlo. Que hay muchos españoles que no tienen donde caerse muertos".

En su discurso no faltó la típica idea de que los que apoyan la llegada de los migrantes los acojan en sus casas: "¿Por qué no van todos a la mansión de Pablo Iglesias? Es muy grande, 500 m2, y la Moncloa es grande. Que no vendan una falsa solidaridad con el dinero de los demás". Sobre el chalet del líder de Podemos, Osborne también dio su opinión: "Me gustaría que la casa de Iglesias fuera más grandes para que después no diga que los que tenemos casas grandes las hemos mangao".

Osborne también opinó sobre el traslado de la tumba del dictador Franco del Valle de los Caídos. "Me la suda donde esté. Que creen empleo y se lleven a Franco al jardín, coño".

