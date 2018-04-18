La diputada de Podemos, Carolina Bescansa, ha negado a través de su canal de Telegram que exista un acuerdo con Iñigo Errejón tras la filtración de un documento en el que se negociaban las candidaturas a la presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid y a las elecciones generales.
"Hace unos minutos se ha filtrado por error un borrador de documento desde este canal de telegram del que muchos medios de comunicación se están haciendo eco. A lo largo de la tarde daré explicaciones ante los medios, pero vaya por delante que ese borrador no constituye ningún acuerdo ni ha sido validado ni por Iñigo Errejon ni por mi", ha escrito Bescansa por la red de mensajería.
Fuentes de Errejón también han negado que exista este acuerdo y han explicado a Público que no tenían constancia de él y que no apoyarían un pacto en los términos del documento filtrado. Aunque sí explican que Errejón había invitado a Bescansa a la lista, igual que a Ramón Espinar y a Lorena Ruíz-Huerta.
El documento que tiene como título Propuesta-borrador de acuerdos en la negociación conducente a la constitución de una candidatura de unidad en las primarias de Podemos en la CAM, fue eliminado por la diputada al poco tiempo de publicarlo. Sin embargo, esos minutos fueron tiempo suficiente para que se pudiera descargar y acceder al documento completo. Las claves del documento: Bescansa sería la número dos de Errejón en Madrid, el apoyo a la diputada para liderar la lista a las próximas elecciones generales o excluir de la lista a las autonómicas madrileñas a dirigentes como el actual Secretario General de Podemos en la Comunidad, Ramón Espinar.
