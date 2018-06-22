Público
Bilbao Bizkaia Pride 2018 El PP pide retirar la imagen de dos apóstoles besándose de una exposición en Bizkaia

El Partido Popular ha reiterado su "total respeto a cualquier tipo de expresión artística", pero ha advertido de que no va a permitir que las Juntas Generales "se ofrezcan a acoger obras artísticas que ofenden a cualquier credo".

Imagen de dos apóstoles besándose de la exposición 'Bilbao Bizkaia Pride 2018'.EUROPA PRESS/PP VASCO

El apoderado del Partido Popular en Juntas Generales de Bizkaia Jesús Isasi ha exigido la retirada de algunas imágenes que forman parte de la exposición 'Bilbao Bizkaia Pride 2018: Arte vasco por la diversidad sexual' por considerar que "suponen una ofensa a los sentimientos religiosos de muchos ciudadanos". Entre las obras expuestas, algunas representan dos apóstoles besándose o la virgen María con el niño Jesús en brazos y los dos con la cabeza tapada por un pasamontañas.

"Hay muchas formas de expresar el arte y muchas maneras de transmitir el rechazo a la LGTBIfobia. Sin embargo, consideramos que atacar a los sentimientos religiosos no es una de ellas", ha advertido Isasi en un comunicado.

La sala de exposiciones de las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia en Bilbao acoge durante estos días esta muestra que reúne una selección de trabajos con motivo del Día Internacional contra la LGTBIfobia, entre ellas, en opinión del juntero del PP, algunas imágenes con carácter religioso que "sobrepasan la línea del respeto".

Isasi ha lamentado que, "entre las obras expuestas, encontramos algunas que representan dos apóstoles besándose o la virgen María con el niño Jesús en brazos y los dos con la cabeza tapada por un pasamontañas".

A su entender, las Juntas Generales no pueden permitir "este tipo de imágenes que resultan una auténtica falta de respeto". Por el contrario, ha añadido, "deberían condenar estos actos que provocan un gran rechazo social".

