Billy el Niño El ministro del Interior miente en el Congreso sobre la condecoración a Billy el Niño

La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica solicitó la retirada de la medalla a Billy el Niño el pasado 10 de mayo, tras conocer que el torturador cobraba una pensión extra desde 1977.

El ministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido, durante el pleno del Congreso que debate la derogación de la prisión permanente revisable. EFE/Mariscal

La Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica asegura que el ministro del Interior, Juan Ignacio Zoido, miente en sede parlamentaria al afirmar que "nadie  ha solicitado que se retire esa condecoración".

La ARMH manifiesta que la asociación registró la petición de retirada de la condecoración al policía franquista Antonio González Pacheco, alias Billy el Niño, el pasado 10 de mayo en una petición dirigida al propio ministro del Interior. Ocurrió tras conocer que cobraba un 15% más de pensión vitalicia desde 1977 por sus "servicios extraordinarios". Una cuestión que también fue reconocida por el propio Ministerio del Interior. 

"Solicitamos que el Gobierno, a través del ministerio del que es usted titular, debe retirar la citada condecoración al Inspector de 1ª del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, José Antonio González Pacheco, así como cualquier otra distinción, pensionada o no, que no merece quien cometió incontables violaciones de derechos humanos", recoge la petición registrada por la ARHM el pasado mayo. Desde la ARMH también instaron a que Billy el Niño debía devolver a las arcas públicas "el inmerecido premio de catorce pagas anuales que ha recibido en estos años y restaurar un hecho que nunca debió ocurrir". 

Una petición en Change.org

La periodista Cristina Fallarás se ha sumado a la campaña para solicitar la retirada de la medalla a Billy el Niño y ha registrado una petición en la plataforma Change.org tras las declaraciones del ministro del Interior, José Ignacio Zoido, este miércoles en el Congreso de los Diputados. 

Fallarás ha difundido la iniciativa por las redes sociales después del enfrentamiento entre Zoido y el líder de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante la sesión de control al Gobierno por la condecoración al mérito policial que el torturador González Pacheco, mantiene, a pesar de que sus crímenes hayan sido probados.

