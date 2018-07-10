Sigue el desprecio de algunos diputados a las instituciones del Estado. Como ya ocurriera la semana pasada, otro parlamentario se ha hecho el gracioso y ha votado a Bob Esponja en la votación en el Congreso de los Diputados para elegir al Consejo de Administración transitorio de RTVE.
El personaje de dibujos animados se suma así a la lista de nombres estrambóticos que se colaron la semana pasada en las distintas votaciones en los plenos del Senado y del propio Congreso.
En esta ocasión, la presidenta de la Cámara Baja, Ana Pastor, ha leído el nombre del personaje de dibujos animados durante el recuento de las papeletas con los candidatos a dirigir la radiotelevisión pública que se ha celebrado esta tarde.
Algo similar ocurrió la semana pasada en el primero de los plenos del Congreso para renovar a la cúpula de RTVE, cuando la propia Pastor tuvo que leer el nombre del fallecido crítico musical Lauren Postigo.
Después, en el Senado, su vicepresidente, Pedro Sanz, encontró los de Jiménez Losantos y Bisbal mezclados en las papeletas de la votación que se llevó a cabo en la Cámara.
