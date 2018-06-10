El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores y Cooperación, Josep Borrell, ha pedido este domingo a la oposición que dejen de "buscar tres pies al gato" y que colaboren con el Gobierno porque, a su juicio, Catalunya "está al borde del enfrentamiento civil".
Borrell se ha expresado así en una entrevista en La Sexta en la que también ha abierto la puerta a recuperar algunos de los artículos del Estatut de autonomía catalán que fueron declarados nulos. "Eso requiere la participación de todas las fuerzas políticas", ha señalado.
En ese sentido, el ministro ha pedido a la oposición que colabore con el nuevo Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez y que no se dedique a "trucar frases" o a "buscar tres pies al gato" cuando el Gobierno está "intentando dialogar".
Preguntado sobre el acercamiento de presos catalanes, Borrell ha asegurado que esa decisión es competencia de los tribunales aunque, eso sí, ha reconocido que le gustaría que el expresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras "estuviera en condiciones de participar en el debate político".
"Tengo el reconocimiento de Junqueras, de quien no ha huido. Estamos al borde de un enfrentamiento civil. Estoy leyendo el libro de (Quim) Torra que dice que Catalunya es una colonia y esta ocupada desde 1714. Dice el que hay que jugar la carta de Kosovo, conseguir que en Catalunya sea parecido y obligue a la comunidad internacional a actuar", ha explicado.
Por ello, el ministro ha explicado que la línea de actuación del Gobierno se va a centrar en el diálogo, diferenciándose así, según Borell, de la estrategia de Mariano Rajoy. Eso sí, ha señalado que para ello Sánchez tendrá que "encontrar alguien con quien dialogar".
