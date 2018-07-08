El ministro principal de Gibraltar, Fabián Picardo, se mostró dispuesto a dar "pasos históricos" en las relaciones entre España y Gibraltar, si observa una actitud diferente del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez frente a la que mantuvo el de Mariano Rajoy, en cuanto a la política sobre el Peñón.
Así lo expresó Picardo en un reciente encuentro con periodistas, celebrado en Gibraltar, donde confesó que han seguido con mucho interés el cambio de Gobierno en España y han celebrado la llegada de Sánchez a La Moncloa, según comentó el líder del Partido Socialista Laborista de Gibraltar.
El ministro principal de Gibraltar indicó que todavía no han mantenido ningún contacto con el nuevo Gobierno español, pero esperan hacerlo en breve, para abrir un diálogo y una colaboración en torno a cómo afronta el Brexit.
Hay 13.500 personas que viven en España y trabajan en el Peñón
Picardo se mostró dispuestos a colaborar con España en buscar soluciones que respondan a las consecuencias de la salida de la Unión Europea -a la que se opuso mayoritariamente el pueblo gibraltareño- y, en particular, a la protección del derecho al libre movimiento de entrada y salida de personas en Gibraltar para todos los ciudadanos, incluyendo a los trabajadores transfronterizos. Hay que recordar que actualmente hay 13.500 personas que viven en España pero trabajan en el Peñón.
Picardo espera que Sánchez pueda recuperar el Foro para el Diálogo creado por el Gobierno de Zapatero en 2004, del que se retiró España en el 2011 cuando llegó al Gobierno el Partido Popular.
Asimismo, Picardo mostró su voluntad de cumplir con sus obligaciones recogidas en lo acuerdos alcanzados en Córdoba en 2006 y, en concreto, todo lo relacionado con el aeropuerto.
El ministro principal de Gibraltar también manifestó que en todos estos temas confía mucho en la actitud que mantenga el nuevo ministro de Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, de quien dijo tener una gran opinión, y enterrar el enfrentamiento permanente que hubo en la etapa de José Manuel García-Margallo al frente de este departamento, "aunque he de reconocer que electoralmente a mí era lo que más me convenía", bromeó; tras recordar que las últimas elecciones las ganó con el 68% de los votos.
Picardo es un firme convencido de que hay muchas cosas por hacer y un gran potencial de oportunidades que se puede movilizar “en beneficio mútuo”, dijo.
