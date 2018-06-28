El presidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, abandonó ayer por la noche un acto en Washington muy molesto por el discurso que estaba haciendo el embajador español en Estados Unidos, el exministro de Defensa Pedro Morenés.
El incidente ocurrió la pasada noche (madrugada en España) durante la recepción oficial de inauguración del festival cultural Smithsonian Folklife, en el que participa como invitada Catalunya, y a la que asistían Torra y Morenés.
Torra fue el primero de los dos en tomar la palabra en el evento con un discurso en el que aludió a la crisis política catalana y a los dirigentes independentistas encarcelados. El presidente catalán ofreció su visión del procés y denunció la situación de los presos catalanes.
Acto seguido habló Morenés para decir que todo los expuesto por Torra era mentira. Fue en es momento cuando Torra abandonó el acto junto a la delegación que le acompañaba, molesto con el discurso del embajador español. Varios de los asistentes al acto también mostraron su malestar entonando el grito de "Llibertat, presos polítics!". Fuera del recinto Torra y otras personas también reclamaron la libertad para los presos catalanes.
El president @QuimTorraiPla abandona la recepció d’obertura de l’@SmithsonianFolk enmig d’un discurs “absolutament intolerable i ofensiu cap al país i la institució” de l’ambaixador espanyol Pedro Morenés. pic.twitter.com/apJDEzmms7— Anna Figuera Raichs (@AnnaFiguera) 28 de junio de 2018
.@QuimTorraiPla demana la dimissió de Morenés i pregunta a @sanchezcastejon “si comparteix un discurs que ens titlla de mentiders i que falseja el que passa a Catalunya”. pic.twitter.com/bYe7HN8fc9— Anna Figuera Raichs (@AnnaFiguera) 28 de junio de 2018
Torra consideró el discurso de Morenés "absolutamente intolerable y ofensivo hacia el país (Catalunya) y la institución", según publicó en Twitter su jefa de prensa, Anna Figuera.
También pidió la dimisión de Morenés e instó al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, a responder "si comparte" las palabras de su embajador. "Un discurso en el que se nos tilda de mentirosos y que falsea lo que pasa en Cataluña", dijo.
Fuentes de la embajada española en Estados Unidos no quisieron comentar el incidente, aunque lamentaron que los medios de comunicación no tuvieran acceso al acto para corroborar lo sucedido.
Comentarios
